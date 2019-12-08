Pedestrian hit by bus on north-east road

A pedestrian has been hit by a bus on a major north-east road.

The A92 near Newtonhill has been closed as a result of the incident which happened at about 10am today.

Officers remain at the scene and motorists have been asked to avoid the area.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to the A92 southbound at around 10am.

“It is an road traffic collision between a pedestrian and a bus near Newtonhill.

“The road has been closed and officers are still at the scene.”