Pedestrian hit by bus on north-east road

A pedestrian has been hit by a bus on a major north-east road.
The A92 near Newtonhill has been closed as a result of the incident which happened at about 10am today.
Officers remain at the scene and motorists have been asked to avoid the area.
A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to the A92 southbound at around 10am.
“It is an road traffic collision between a pedestrian and a bus near Newtonhill.
“The road has been closed and officers are still at the scene.”
Road traffic collision on #A90 southbound, near #Newtonhill, at 10am this morning involving a pedestrian and a bus. Emergency services are at the scene and the public are asked to avoid the area, diversions are in place. Motorists are thanked for their patience pic.twitter.com/cOQCFjszL1
— Aberdeenshire South Police (@ShireSouthPol) December 8, 2019