Pedestrian dies after being struck by car on A96

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car on the A96 between two north-east towns.

Motorists have been advised to avoid a section of the A96 following the serious incident.

The road has been shut in both directions between Huntly and Keith.

A police spokesman said: “Around 2.30am on Monday, August 17, road policing officers were called to the A96 between Keith and Huntly, following a crash involving a Mini Cooper and a pedestrian.

“The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and the road remains closed as the investigation into the circumstances continues.”

People are advised to follow the available diversion route and allow extra time for their journey.

Northbound traffic has been diverted to exit the A96 by turning left at Newtack on to the B9115, continue on the B9115 to Drummuir.

At Drummuir, motorists should turn right on to the B9014, continue on until its junction with the A96 in Keith and the permanently positioned signs.

Southbound traffic has been told to exit the A96 by turning right on to the B9014 in Keith, continuing on to Drummuir, where they should take a left on to the B9115 and continue to its junction with the A96 at Newtack and the permanently positioned signs.

Traffic Scotland called the incident was “serious” and that the road was “likely to remain closed for some time”.