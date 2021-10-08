Pedestrian dies after being hit by van on A98 near Fraserburgh

A man has died after being hit by a van on the A98 Banff to Fraserburgh road.

Emergency services were called to an incident involving a white Volkswagen Crafter and a pedestrian near Tyrie at 5.45am.

The pedestrian was wearing blue jeans and a black jacket when he was hit by the vehicle, which was traveling towards Banff.

He suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have confirmed the driver of the van has not sustained any injuries following the incident.

Officers have now launched an appeal for eye-witnesses to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

Sergeant Steve Manson from the police’s road policing unit said: “We know that the van was travelling south, towards Banff, at the time the collision occurred.

“The pedestrian was wearing blue jeans and black jacket. His family are being supported by officers at this time.

“We’re eager to hear from anyone who saw either the van or pedestrian on the A98 this morning, or any drivers who were using this route recording with dash cam, to check their systems for any relevant footage which could assist our enquiries.”

The road currently remains closed with officers still at the scene.

People with information have been asked to contact police on 101 and quote incident number 0433 of October 8.