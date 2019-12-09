Pedestrian dies after being hit by school bus on A92

A man has died after being hit by a bus carrying an award-winning pipe band on a major north-east road.

Emergency services were called to the A92 near Newtonhill at around 9.45am yesterday following the incident, involving a pedestrian and a coach, on the southbound carriageway.

Police closed the road to allow for crash scene investigation work to be carried out by their officers. The road reopened at 10pm.

The force confirmed a 69-year-old man had died in the collision, which involved a silver single-decker coach.

A white Mazda car was also involved in the incident.

Sergeant Scott Deans, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “This incident is completely tragic and our thoughts are with those involved. One death on our roads is one too many and the heartbreak that is left behind is far-reaching.

“Inquiries are continuing into the incident and I would ask anyone with information or dash cam footage who has not yet come forward to please get in touch.

“We are particularly keen to trace an orange Ford Focus and a purple motor car that passed the scene around the time of the collision.”

The bus involved was taking young musicians from the Oban High School Pipe Band back to the Argyll coastal community after they had performed at the Trad Music Awards.

They played alongside Celtic rock group Skerryvore at Aberdeen Music Hall on Saturday night.

The vehicle involved is operated by Highlands-based transport firm Sheils Buses.

The company declined to comment.

A spokeswoman for Argyll and Bute Council confirmed the youngsters from the group were travelling back home after their performance in the north-east and none of them were injured.

North Kincardine councillor Ian Mollison has long campaigned for road safety improvements on the A92 at Newtonhill.

He said: “I’m so sorry to hear a man has lost his life in the accident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.