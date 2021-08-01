Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Man, 31, dies after being hit by car on A90 near Boddam

By Denny Andonova
01/08/2021, 11:12 am Updated: 01/08/2021, 11:57 am
Police were called to a serious crash on A90 near Boddam at around 12.05am. Image by Google Maps.
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car near Boddam.

The 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene following a serious crash in the early hours of yesterday.

Emergency services attended the incident, which involved a white VW Golf, at around 12.05am.

The A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road was closed in both directions from the Invernettie roundabout to the Cruden Bay junction a short while later.

It remained shut for about 10 hours while collision investigators examined the scene to piece together what happened.

Sergeant Craig McNeill, from the roads policing team, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the man’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision. I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash but has not yet spoken to police to come forward.

“I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who was on the A90 between Peterhead and Longhaven with a dash-cam that saw the white VW Golf or male pedestrian prior to the crash as they could help with our investigation.”

Police have confirmed the victim’s next of kin has been informed.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 0049 of July 31, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.