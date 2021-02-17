Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy enjoyed award-winning Portsoy ice cream while filming in the village

Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy paid a visit to the award-winning Portsoy ice cream shop while in the village filming the show.

The Irish actor also enjoyed long walks on beaches in the region on his downtime from filming the hit BBC show.

A source told the Scottish Sun that Mr Murphy stayed in the village of Crovie and enjoyed exploring the area.

They added: “He was spotted walking on the long sandy beaches and happily signing autographs for fans.

“He seemed to love his time up here.”

The Peaky Blinders crew spent more than a week filming scenes for the drama in Portsoy, with the village harbour being used as a backdrop.

French signs were erected on buildings on-site which were given a makeover to ensure they could effectively stand-in for settings from the early 1900s.

The currently-closed Shore Inn was transformed into the fictional Hotel Lanaan with filthy windows and a tattered sign, while wooden cladding and outbuildings were added to other nearby properties.

An insider revealed that Mr Murphy, who plays Birmingham gang leader Tommy Shelby in the show, shot scenes with a dog sidekick who had to be kept on-side by being fed sausages.

The 44-year-old dished out pork treats to make sure the black canine behaved when filming got underway.

The dog was not impressed if the sausage supply dried up.

A source told the Scottish Sun: “Every time Cillian ran out of sausages, the pooch went barking mad.

“He gave the dog a treat right before the cameras started rolling to keep him calm, so he behaved.

“Cillian has his own mutt and is a massive dog lover. He seemed to develop a really good bond with his on-screen pet.”

Cast and crew members packed up and left Portsoy at the weekend.

However, some were caught up in the snowstorms on Saturday, and forced to seek shelter in the local area.

Peaky Blinders director Anthony Byrne hailed residents for their warm welcome, calling their time in the area “an absolute joy.”