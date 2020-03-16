Peaky Blinders filming in north-east postponed as coronavirus shuts down production

Filming in the north-east for a hit BBC series has been postponed.

Scenes for series six of Peaky Blinders were set to be filmed in Portsoy this summer, with one hotel already booked for cast and crew.

The Seafield Arms in Whitehills, five miles from Portsoy, revealed it was fully booked for the end of June – and posted a picture of several signed photos from members of the cast on Facebook.

The BBC gangster drama, which features Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson and Helen McCrory, is entering its sixth season.

However, production of the series has been halted over fears about coronavirus, according to the programme’s official Instagram page.

The post said: “After much consideration, and in light of the developing situation concerning Covid-19, the start of production of Peaky Blinders series 6 has been postponed.

“Huge thanks to our incredible cast and crew, and to all our amazing fans for their continued support.”