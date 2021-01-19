Peaky Blinders bosses urge fans not to rush to north-east as parts of village sealed off for TV drama filming

Fans of hit television series are being urged to keep away once filming begins in the north-east, by order of the Peaky Blinders’ producers.

The team behind the BBC’s hit gangster show plans to film part of its sixth series at Portsoy harbour in the coming weeks but said adhering to coronavirus restrictions is their utmost priority.

The filming – which is a closed set due to lockdown restrictions – is expected to take place in the coming weeks, with preparations at Shorehead already underway.