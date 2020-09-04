Peaceful protest to be held in Aberdeen to raise awareness of child exploitation

A peaceful protest is to be held in Aberdeen to raise awareness of child trafficking and human exploitation.

The demonstration will see protesters walk from the city’s Castlegate to Union Street and onto Belmont Street on Saturday at 1pm.

The protest is one of many being held on the same day throughout the UK to raise awareness of crimes against children.

The events have been organised by Freedom for the Children UK.

Briony Garden, from Peterhead, is one of the charity’s supporters.

She said: “We are holding the event to raise awareness of child abuse, exploitation, trafficking and the many horrible things which are inflicted on children around the world daily.

“On August 22 thousands of cities around the world held peaceful protests to raise awareness of the same cause, but we were disheartened that they hardly got any media coverage.

“I was in care when I was younger and it has always been a matter close to my heart. When I saw that there was a group in Aberdeen I decided to take action and try and raise some awareness.

“Child abuse can have a devastating impact on the lives of victims. Urgent action is needed to prevent child exploitation and to ensure there is support and recovery for all when they speak out.”

The 26-year-old added: “The last event, which was the first we held in Aberdeen, had a really good turnout and there were about 60 or 70 people in attendance.

“A lot of people stopped to gauge what was going on and took some leaflets.”

Saturday’s event will feature a range of speakers and aims to create a safe space for survivors to share their stories, be heard and encourage healing.

Briony added: “We will have speakers and information leaflets to hand out to bring awareness to the horrors inflicted upon children daily. We hope this will encourage others to do the same.”

“FFTC UK are here to say that we want a better, safer world for all children because we are their voice.

“We are the change so let’s make a difference and work to end child exploitation and human trafficking. We won’t stop until every child is safe.”

Other participating cities include Bristol, Newport, Newcastle, Sheffield, Glasgow Manchester, Birmingham, Dundee, Leeds, Halifax and Orkney.

To find out more, visit Freedom for the Children’s Facebook group via www.facebook.com/groups/FreedomForTheChildrenUK