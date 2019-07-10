PC Murdoch heads to Aberdeen for Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail

Scotland’s most popular bobby has been spotted on the trail of Oor Wullie in Aberdeen.

PC Murdoch has been photographed at Big Bucket Trail sculptures around the city.

According to Police Scotland, PC Murdoch has ‘also enjoyed a trip to the Beach, done a bit of shopping at Union Street, had a catch up with north-east officers and had his picture taken in the City Centre with a few of his younger fans’.

PC Murdoch will be travelling the country, visiting sculptures in the five cities taking part in the charity trail.

A total of 200 sculptures have been installed around Aberdeen, Dundee, Inverness, Edinburgh and Glasgow, while a further 350 miniature versions have been decorated by school pupils.

The purpose of the trail is to raise awareness for charities including the Archie Foundation, which works in partnership with the NHS to provide care to sick children in the north-east.

The sculptures, each of which has been individually designed by commissioned artists and sponsored by companies, will be auctioned off when the trail ends in September.