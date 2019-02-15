Pay rise could add to Aberdeenshire Council’s £27m budget shortfall

Aberdeenshire Council’s £27 million budget shortfall could grow if staff win a higher-than-predicted pay rise.

The local authority has put aside £2m to pay increased wages of its staff once a pay negotiation has ended.

However, the council’s leader, Councillor Jim Gifford, has warned more could be needed.

He said: “While we’ve assumed a 3% pay award, anything above this will need to be found from within existing resources.

“We have recommended £2m is set aside into the pay award reserve, which we created this time last year to help mitigate this likely pressure.

“This will go some way towards helping services meet this added strain on their budgets, but it won’t cover it in full.

“We highly value our employees and the work they do, but we employ 15,000 people and we’re facing huge financial implications to fund pay awards over the next three years.”