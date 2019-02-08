Pay-offs possible option to plug Aberdeenshire Council’s budget black hole

Up to 150 posts could go at Aberdeenshire Council in the next year as it looks to close a budget black hole of around £27 million.

Council papers, released ahead of the budget being set on Thursday, said the situation will be assessed “over the coming months” but added “initial indications” were up to 150 full-time posts would be cut.

Council leader Jim Gifford said out of 12 budgets he has been involved in, this year’s has been “by far the most difficult” with councillors having to look at “every single aspect” of what the local authority does.

Council tax could also rise by 4.79% for residents across the region, with the council leader confirming discussions were still ongoing on whether to put this forward.

Action has already been taken by council bosses to manage vacancies, reduce levels of overtime and the number of agency staff at the local authority – which is the third lowest funded in Scotland.

The report added: “Services will also be reviewing all temporary contracts, considering voluntary severance in areas where functions are being reduced and seeking voluntary reduction in contracted hours as well as focusing on redeployment and re-skilling.”

The budget papers propose a council tax rise of 3%, but the report states this recommendation was made before Finance Secretary Derek Mackay announced he would allow local authorities to increase council tax by up to 4.79%.

For each 1% rise in council tax it is assumed an extra £1.33m can be collected to boost council coffers.

Aberdeenshire Council leader Jim Gifford said “workforce changes” would have to be made due to the amount of money that must be saved, but said the council remained committed to its policy of no-compulsory redundancies.

He added: “This is the eighth year in a row where our budget has been cut in real terms. It is very uncertain.

“This is the twelfth budget I’ve been involved in and this has been by far the most difficult and sitting here less than a week to the budget and we still don’t know what the answer is.”

The council is facing uncertainty over the pay increase being sought from council staff nationally.

The current budget allows for a 3% increase, but for every 1% above this the council would face spending £3.7m to its staff.

On council tax, Mr Gifford said while it would be “nice” to have more money, this would be at the “expense of people that pay council tax in Aberdeenshire”.

Opposition leader Richard Thomson has also ruled out compulsory redundancies if the SNP-Labour opposition budget is passed.

He added: “We’re still finalising our budget and still doing due diligence. The one thing we are determined to hold to is no compulsory redundancies.

“That doesn’t mean there wouldn’t be careful vacancy management.”

Mr Thomson said they expect their budget to be finalised by Monday.

Public Finance Minister Kate Forbes said: “The Scottish Government has continued to ensure that our partners in local government receive a fair funding settlement, despite further cuts to the Scottish Budget from the UK Government.

“Aberdeenshire Council will receive £474.7m to fund local services in 2019-20. Using their council tax powers they could also generate an additional £6.6m meaning a total of £481.4m. This represents an increase of £19.8m – or 4.3%.”