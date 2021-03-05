A litter-picking group launched in the north-east now has more than 20,000 members from across the world.

Paws on Plastic was set up by Stonehaven primary school teacher Marion Montgomery in November 2018.

She was inspired after noticing her dog would pick up litter while they were out on walks.

Now, there are 20,000 members of the group across its various social media accounts dedicated to helping keep areas clean and free from litter.

No longer just north-east based, there are members across 70 different countries in six continents who want to protect their environments.

Marion has thanked everyone who has helped out with the campaign so far.

Since beginning, she has also continued to pick up litter while taking her Labradors Paddy and Ted on walks.

She said: “We’ve had another fantastic start to the year. January and February have been hectic, welcoming so many new members. It just shows the real desire among dog owners to protect wildlife and our precious environment from harm.

“As awareness of the horrendous impact of plastic pollution grows, more and more people are looking for ways to combat it. Paws on Plastic gives dog owners a simple action they can take which makes a huge difference. It’s easy to think that one person’s actions doesn’t make that much of a difference, but as part of a huge group, we can really see how it adds up to 30 million pieces.”

She added: “I would like to say a huge thank you to our members for all their efforts.

“The strength of Paws on Plastic is its simplicity. Dog owners are already out there walking their dogs every day. We see the litter, we have a spare bag in our pocket and it just takes a second to pick up a couple of pieces.

“No extra time or effort is required yet if we all do our own wee bit, with 20,000 of us, just picking up two pieces of litter on two daily walks, that’s over 80,000 pieces a day, or nearly 30 million a year although – most people pick up more as it is rather addictive!

“With around nine million dogs in the UK alone, imagine the impact if we all did our own small bit.”

Barry Fisher, CEO of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “We’re delighted that Paws on Plastic has now reached 20,000 members across the globe from starting in 2018 in Stonehaven.

“At a time when we need clean green and blue outside spaces more than ever before Scotland is facing the prospect of a litter emergency. And without the ongoing support of individual dog walkers and community groups who are committed to cleaning up Scotland, one litter item at a time, the problem could be far worse.

“Our recently published report, ‘Time for a new approach to tackling litter’, highlights an accelerating decline in the condition of local neighbourhoods, including littering, that has been going on since 2013.

“Our call out is simple – to those who are proud of the country we live in– join us and Paws on Plastic to help combat the problem. Together we can make a difference.”

Paws for Plastic can be found on Facebook and Instagram.