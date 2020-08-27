Show Links
Paw Prints 2020 – pictures 1-50

by Callum Main
27/08/2020, 4:16 pm Updated: 27/08/2020, 4:57 pm
We had an incredible amount of entries for this year’s Paw Prints competition,

To make sure as many people as possible can see the amazing pets from across the north-east we’ll be sharing galleries featuring every entry.

Below you can find images 1 to 50.

Remember you can find a voting form inside your Evening Express.

1 - Barney (Amazon Parrot)
2 - Blueberry and Peppercorn (Rabbits)
3 - Dory (Tortoise)
4 - Rita (Leopard Gecko)
5 - Barney (Cat)
6 - Bazzi (Cat)
7 - Bella (Cat)
8 - Cookie and Biscuit (Cat)
9 - Echo (Cat)
10 - Harri (Cat)
11 - Ziggy (Cat)
12 - Bailey (Dog)
13 - Bear (Dog)
14 - Bonnie (Dog)
15 - Brodie (Dog)
16 - Maggie (Dog)
17 - Callie (Dog)
18 - Chloe (Dog)
19 - Coco (Dog)
20 - Eairdsidh
21 - Elvis (Dog)
22 - Fifi (Dog)
23 - Finn (Dog)
24 - Franky (Dog)
25 - Harper (Dog)
26 - Leo (Dog)
27 - Marly (Dog)
28 - Millie (Dog)
29 - Murphy (Dog)
30 - Phoebe (Dog)
31 - Red (Dog)
32 - Ruby (Dog)
33 - Snoop (Dog)
34 - Trudy (Dog)
35 - Zeus (Dog)
36 - Bailey (Dog)
37 - Simba (Cat)
38 - Roxay (Dog)
39 - Ru (Cat)
40 - Adore (Cat)
41 - Peggy (Dog)
42 - Niall (Rabbit)
43 - Winchester (Cat)
44 - Kacey (Dog)
45 - Duncan (Dog)
46 - Roxy (Dog)
47 - Darcy (Dog)
48 - Lucy (Dog)
49 - Archie (Dog)
50 - Alfie (Dog)