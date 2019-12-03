Paw Patrol scampers on to Aberdeen stage

The Paw Patrol will be here on the double as the pups’ live tour is set to arrive in Aberdeen.

Ryder, Marshall, Rubble, Chase, Rocky, Skye, Everest and Zuma will be loading up the Paw Patroller bus and heading to the city’s P&J Live in July next year.

Fans of the hit animated Nickelodeon TV series will be able to enjoy PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue at any one of three shows which will take place on July 8.

Head of entertainment at P&J Live Louise Stewart said: “We are hugely looking forward to bringing PAW Patrol Live to the north-east next year.

“We know this will be a great show for families to enjoy as the PAW Patrol characters take to the stage at P&J Live.”

The show, presented by Life Like Touring, VStar Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon, will feature all seven lovable pups in Great Adventure Bay as Ryder summons the Paw Patrol to rescue Mayor Goodway and run a race in her place.

The performance will be packed with up-tempo music and stunning stage sets, along with a hi-tech video wall which visually transports families to popular locations from the TV series. Performances will be held at 10.30am, 1.30pm and 4.30pm.

