Paw Patrol Live! reschedules Aberdeen show for Summer 2021

Organisers of Paw Patrol Live! have been forced to reschedule due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Ryder, Marshall, Rubble, Chase, Rocky, Skye, Everest and Zuma were set to load up the Paw Patroller bus and arrive at Aberdeen’s P&J Live in July. However, the Race to the Rescue tour will now take place next year on July 21, 2021.

All purchased tickets will remain valid for the 2021 show.

An organiser for Paw Patrol Live! said: “Due to the Covid-19 situation and as a precaution to the safety of our audiences, cast and staff, the 2020 PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue” tour, promoted by TEG MJR, has been postponed to summer 2021.

“Please note that all tickets purchased for the 2020 tour will remain valid for 2021, so please look out for an email from your point of purchase with all the information you need to know about your tickets, including what to do if you are unable to attend the new dates.

“The ‘Babes in Arms’ policy has been extended for the 2021 tour by 12 months so that children 24 months and under do not require a ticket provided they are seated on the lap of a ticket holder.

“We fully appreciate that this decision may come as a disappointment and apologise for any inconvenience this will cause. Ultimately we have a responsibility to protect the well-being of the community and we believe this is the correct decision to make.

“We thank you for your understanding at this time. Stay safe and we look forward to seeing you in 2021.”