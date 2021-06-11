PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue” event at P&J Live postponed

PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue has been postponed due to the “continued uncertainty of the Covid-19 situation”.

The family-friendly show was originally scheduled to take place at P&J Live in July 2020 and was previously postponed to July this year. However, PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue has now been pushed back again and is set to entertain north-east audiences on July 26, 2022.

All 17 dates of the UK tour have been rescheduled, with the 2022 tour kicking off in Aberdeen and concluding in London in September 2022.

All tickets purchased for the tour will remain valid for next year’s event.

Based on Nickelodeon’s PAW Patrol

Based on Nickelodeon’s hit animated TV series, PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue brings the popular pups to the stage for an action-packed, high-energy musical adventure.

The show will see the pups embark on a rescue mission when Mayor Goodway goes missing the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race.

Featuring popular PAW Patrol characters, the event aims to teach children of all ages social and problem-solving skills.

The show utilises Bunraku puppetry, which is a costuming approach that will bring the PAW Patrol characters to life on stage, along with their vehicles and packs.

A statement from the show said: “Due to the continued uncertainty of the Covid-19 situation we regretfully have to postpone the PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue UK Tour to summer 2022.

“We have done everything possible to try and facilitate the tour as planned and share the disappointment of not being able to do so. We apologise for any inconvenience this situation may cause.

“Please look out for an email from your point of purchase with all the information you need to know about your tickets, including what to do if you are unable to attend the new dates.

“We thank you for your understanding and look forward to seeing you in 2022.”