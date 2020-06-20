Pavements widened in Aberdeen community to allow for social distancing

Work has now begun on a project to make it easier for pedestrians to keep their distance in an Aberdeen community.

The pavements on the busiest shopping segment of Victoria Road, in Torry will be temporarily widened, while a 20mph limit is being enforced between Victoria Bridge and Walker Road.

This is to keep pedestrians and cyclists safe as they use the parking bays, which will be blocked off to vehicles to give them more space.

In the absence of parking spaces on Victoria Road, it is hoped residents can use spaces in Crombie Road and adjoining streets.

However, delivery vehicles and blue badge holders will still be able to stop closer to the shops.

Two-way traffic will still be allowed to continue in the area without any road closures.

Some bus stops will move to allow more space for people who are waiting, including the one opposite Torry Library which will be shifted to the other side of the Walker Road junction. Otherwise, normal bus services will not change.

Councillor Yvonne Allan, who represents Torry, said: “It is about the safety of the public. It’s a busy shopping area, and we have to consider young mums with buggies or disabled people who are maybe in a wheelchair.

“They are temporary bollards, so things can be altered as and when required.

“The council is certainly open to comments from the residents of Torry, but we have to consider the safety of the pedestrians first.”

Aberdeen City Council transport spokeswoman Councillor Sandra Macdonald said: “Temporary measures have recently been installed at the bridge end of Victoria Road in Torry to allow people in the area to walk about and queue for shops and buses, while observing physical distancing.

“The move will help to protect public health by reducing Covid-19 transmission in the city and help prevent a second wave of the virus.

“We would very much welcome feedback from local residents to help us tweak the measures if necessary.”

People can give feedback either through the map-based survey at https://spacesforpeopleaberdeen.commonplace.is/ or in a more traditional survey at https://consultation.aberdeencity.gov.uk/planning/physical-distancing-measures

