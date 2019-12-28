Police carried out extra patrols in north-east over festive period

Police Scotland has teamed up with Aberdeenshire Council to carry out additional patrols in the north-east during the festive period.

The “Safer Streets” initiative forms part of Operation Salvation which is led by Police Scotland’s north-east divisional alcohol and violence reduction unit.

The operation saw extra officers carrying out high visibility patrols across the region to prevent violence and antisocial behaviour.

Sergeant Ross Geddes, from the divisional alcohol and violence reduction unit, said: “By working closely with our partners, we have been able to carry out high visibility patrols with additional visits to licensed premises carried out to ensure that people are safe during the festive period.”

Officers on patrol carried out more than 150 visits to licensed premises.