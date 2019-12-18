Thousands seen on time, but NHS Grampian still missing A&E targets

More than 80% of people who attended accident and emergency at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) this month have been seen within four hours, new figures have shown.

However, this still falls short of the Scottish Government’s target of 95%.

NHS Grampian has released figures for ARI, Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital and Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin for the week from December 9 to December 15.

During that period, 1,168 people attended the emergency department, with 81.8% of patients seen within four hours.

The figures show 530 patients (6%) did not attend their appointments.

The Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital saw 315 people at its emergency department within four hours, equating to 97.1% of patients.