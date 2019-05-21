Patients at north-east GP practice warned appointments could be cancelled

Patients at a north-east GP practice have been warned of challenging times ahead with appointments likely to be cancelled.

A doctor at the Mintlaw Group Practice will be unavailable for almost three months owing to unforeseen circumstances.

The Newlands Road surgery has apologised to patients who have had appointments cancelled this month and June.

A letter said: “We are trying very hard to cover sessions but we have been let down at the last minute by locum GPs.

“This is outwith our control and we are continuing to try to source other locum GPs.

“Unfortunately this will have consequences on all aspects of practice work.”

Dr Chris Allan, clinical lead for Aberdeenshire Health & Social Care Partnership (AHSCP), said “The AHSCP is working alongside the practice to provide as much support as possible.”

