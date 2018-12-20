Patients at Aberdeen hospital facing six-month wait to see psychologist

Patients at a hospital are waiting up to six months for a psychology appointment, according to a new report.

The Mental Welfare Commission for Scotland (MWCS) found in a recent inspection that patients at Royal Cornhill Hospital could be waiting up to half a year to see a clinical psychologist.

Some members of staff have even said psychological services are “effectively unavailable” to inpatients.

The watchdog also concluded there is no input from psychologists in the three wards reviewed – Huntly, Drum and Crathes – and patients must be referred to the service if they need help with their mental health.

The report said: “The waiting list is so long patients rarely are seen for assessment before discharge.

“The ward staff were of the view clinical psychology was effectively unavailable to in-patients.

“One patient said the waiting list was at least six months.”

The hospital was also criticised for its medication distribution.

Inspectors from the MWCS reported some patients had been prescribed medicine for which they had “no authorisation”.

Some were identified by the hospital’s own pharmacist to have been unauthorised in an audit, but no action was taken to rectify the situation following the audit.

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian said: “We are pleased patients found the ward staff supportive, compassionate and approachable.

“We also welcome the commission’s praise of the work we have done to upgrade Huntly ward.

“This work will be repeated across our adult inpatient wards and will greatly improve the environment for patients, their families and our staff.

“However, this report also highlights some of the challenges we face at Royal Cornhill Hospital at present, in particular with regards to staffing.

“We are working hard to improve the situation and maintain a high standard of care.

“We accept all the recommendations made and we will working on implementing them in the coming weeks and months.”

North-east Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald said the report suggests “there are not enough psychologists there to support the people in need”.