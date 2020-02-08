North-east pastry chef lands leading scholarship

A north-east chef has been awarded a top industry scholarship.

Ashleigh Foster, pastry chef at Maryculter House, was chosen to receive the Craft Scholarship by Hospitality Industry Trust (HIT) Scotland, one of only three available.

The charity encourages the development of people working or studying in the sector, and offers opportunities for growth.

It will allow her to work alongside professionals to build her knowledge as well as addressing the skills gap in the industry.

Ashleigh said: “I am thrilled to have been awarded a Craft Scholarship with HIT Scotland.

“In particular, I am keen to learn more about traditional skills in order to stay ahead of the competition, as it’s something that is lacking in the industry at the moment.

“I also hope to be able to use my experience with HIT to encourage the next generation of chefs.”