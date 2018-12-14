Pastors helping keep people safe on Aberdeen streets

While revellers look forward to festive nights on the town, a city organisation is working hard to keep the public safe.

The Aberdeen Street Pastors work with Police Scotland to provide care and assistance to individuals who may need it on nights out in the city centre.

In particular, the Friday before Christmas, labelled Mad Friday, is renowned for being particularly busy.

Gerry Bowyer, Aberdeen Street Pastors co-ordinator, said: “At this time of year, we work in partnership with the police to make sure we are co-ordinating our work.

“We try and work out when will be the busiest times so that there are enough teams available.

“This is particularly the case on the weekend closest to Christmas, which is known as Mad Friday, when we have a much larger number of volunteers on the streets to cover that night. We also deliver information given to us by the police back to the volunteers about any incidents taking place.”

Gerry explained that due to the unpredictable nature of the city’s night life over Christmas and New Year, the group need to be prepared for any situation.

He said: “To be honest, it can be difficult to tell what nights will be busy over the festive period.

“There have been times in the past where we have put a number of teams out on Mad Friday and it’s been fairly quiet.

“It can be very unpredictable.

“My message to people planning nights out would be to make sure to have a soft drink in between every alcoholic beverage, stay with friends and arrange a way to get home.

“Just make sure you are keeping yourself safe is the main priority.

“This is a big part of the work that we do over Christmas and New Year.”