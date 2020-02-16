Passionate staff at north-east care home praised by inspectors

A passionate staff team ensures residents of a north-east care home receive a high-quality service, inspectors said.

Care Inspectorate monitors visited The Bungalow care home on Arduthie Street, Stonehaven, on October 27 and have now published a report.

They rated the home “very good” for supporting residents’ wellbeing – the second-best of six possible ratings.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The report said: “A passionate staff team ensuring that people consistently received a high-quality service.

“There was lots of laughter and people were enjoying time with each other and staff.”