Passionate north-east teacher nominated for Aberdeen’s Champion awards

A passionate teacher, who created digital colouring sheets of north-east schools, is in the running for an Aberdeen’s Champion award.

The honour, which is run in association with Balmoral Group and Original 106FM, aims to recognise and celebrate selfless individuals and companies going above and beyond to support vulnerable people in our communities.

Nicola Robertson first created a colouring sheet of her son Logan’s school – Auchterellon Primary in Ellon – after he said he wished he was still going to school during lockdown.

Nicola, who teaches design and technology at Mintlaw Academy, said: “I thought it would be a nice thing for him to do and colour in.

“I also shared the digital colouring sheet with his head teacher and she loved it.”

After posting a photo of the drawing on her work Twitter, a lot of other teachers and parents got in touch with Nicola asking if she could create digital drawings of their schools too.

Nicola said: “I create these drawings on my iPad – I use Apple Pencil.

“Since all the sheets are digitally created, it makes it really easy to email them to other schools and they can print them off or use them online if they want.

“I’ve been using Google Maps to find pictures of all the schools.

“Some of the schools I drew were as far away as Glasgow and Edinburgh, so Google Maps worked perfectly because you can see a picture of just about any building.”

In addition to schools, Nicola has also produced a digital drawing of Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, which was printed and handed out to sick children as an activity to aid mental health and keep them occupied during their hospital stay.

So far, Nicola has created more than 80 colouring-in sheets, with each drawing taking approximately two hours to complete.

The talented teacher has also decided to take this opportunity to raise funds for local charity AberNecessities, which supports children of disadvantaged families in the north-east.

Nicola said: “When I first started doing the drawings, I was just creating them for free, but the more popular it got, I thought it would be a good idea to start asking for some charity donations.

“The ongoing lockdown has been hard even for those of us who are lucky enough to have everything we need and don’t have to worry about having food on the table.

“So I thought this time must be extra difficult for some families who are struggling just now, and therefore, AberNecessities really seemed like a good charity to support just now.”

Nicola has managed to raise £950 so far, with her goal being £1,000.

She said: “I have four more schools on my to-do list. So I’d like to get to £1,000 before I finish those – that would be a really nice number to get to.

“Once I’ve reached my goal, I’ll just close the JustGiving page so that the funds raised can go to the charity and those who need it most.”

Nicola said it was amazing and inspiring to see “a lot of little community projects” taking place in the north-east.

She stated: “It’s really nice that so many people have been taking on a lot of tasks to try to help vulnerable people in their communities.”

Nicola’s husband Struan has nominated her for the Keyworker (Individual) award, which is sponsored by Mark Shaw Funeral Services.

Aberdeen-based subsea market intelligence company Archer Knight has also pledged its support for this year’s awards.

The firm will sponsor the Charity Champion category, which will celebrate those who have dedicated themselves to helping north-east charities.

David Sheret, Archer Knight’s co-founder and executive director, said: “It was an easy decision support the Evening Express Aberdeen’s Champion Awards.

“It’s an award I know well and very much in line with our values at Archer Knight.

“We’re delighted to be sponsoring the charity category and helping the Evening Express highlight people who have been selfless and inspirational during these challenging times.

“The significance of these awards goes beyond appreciating unsung heroes – it is a reminder to us all that assisting in an encouraging manner – however small – can and has an enormously positive impact.”

