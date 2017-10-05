Sport Aberdeen records more than 1.2 million visitors last year

A sporting body has revealed more than 1.2 million people used its facilities last year.

Sport Aberdeen has released its latest annual report and said the city has a great future ahead for sport and physical activity.

Fred Dalgarno, chairman of Sport Aberdeen at the time of the report, said the development of Get active @Jesmond was a highlight of the year for him.

The facility has seen a 465% increase in members since reopening in January this year with a new virtual activity zone installed.

Mr Dalgarno announced in the report’s introduction that he was stepping down from the role.

He said: “It is with great pride that I review another fantastic year for Sport Aberdeen. This report so positively demonstrates the developments and achievements made and clearly shows the value of the North-east’s largest leisure trust and the difference it is making to the local population.

“Every penny is reinvested back into the community to develop, improve and foster our services; inspiring more people to take part in sport and physical activity regardless of age or ability.

“It has been a privilege to work with this award-winning organisation over the last seven years and I am thrilled that our vice-chairman Colin Taylor has chosen to take the reins.

“I have every confidence that the company has a very positive future ahead and I very much look forward to this time next year and reading about the ongoing success and progress of Sport Aberdeen.”

Between April 2016 and March 2017, 1,215,453 people visited a Sport Aberdeen facility – a rise of 0.5% when compared liked for like against last year.

A total of 92,000 rounds of golf were played across its five courses in the city and 14,815 people took part in its Active Ageing courses, a 42% increase on last year.

Sport Aberdeen has also said more than 25,000,000 calories were burned across its gyms in 2016 and 2017 – the equivalent of 96,153 Mars Bars.

Mr Taylor was announced as the new chairman of the group by managing director Alistair Robertson.

Mr Robertson said the charity would now be looking towards the future.

He said: “2017/2018 is geared up to be another dynamic year for Sport Aberdeen, our ongoing programme of modernisation is set to continue.

“Acknowledging the continued pressure on the local economy, Sport Aberdeen will also focus on being efficient, environmentally aware and proactive to our adoptions of technology and emerging partnership trends to maximise the impact and realisation of our vision and aims with the resources available.”