Passengers tell of panic after aborted landings at Aberdeen airport

Passengers were left in mid-air panic when a wind-battered plane twice abandoned landing attempts during weather chaos in the north-east.

Children cried and adults vomited after the plane came within feet of the runway at Aberdeen International Airport, before sharply pulling up and speeding off.

It came on a day where strong winds led to power cuts and caused delays and cancellations for rail customers, ferry passengers and drivers.

The strongest wind speed, which was 61mph, was recorded in Peterhead Harbour.

At Aberdeen International Airport (AIA) the wind reached 49mph and in Aboyne it was 51mph.

The flight from Heathrow to AIA was one of two that twice abandoned landing attempts at the city airport yesterday afternoon before diverting to Edinburgh due to gale-force winds.

Once in the capital, passengers were told to wait for around 45 minutes – but the pilot decided it was too risky to attempt to fly back to Aberdeen and all passengers were taken by bus to the Granite City.

Councillor Hamish Partridge, who represents Troup ward in Aberdeenshire, was returning from a family cruise in the Caribbean and had flown to the USA then to Heathrow, before boarding a flight to Aberdeen which was due to land around 2pm – before things went wrong.

Mr Partridge said the plane attempted to land once and failed, so then tried again.

“There were strong winds and the plane just bounced from one side to the other and twisted and turned on approach.

“We must have been feet from the tar – or it felt that way looking out of the window – when full power was put on and the plane pulled out of the landing attempt.”

He added: “There were a lot of tears and panic all over the plane.

“A lot of passengers were sick and kids were crying. There were lots of white faces.

“It was certainly a very scary experience, as both times the landing was called off at the very last second.

“The captain and staff did a tremendous job calming people and keeping the situation under control in the cabin.”

The diversion meant BA’s evening flight from Aberdeen to Heathrow was also cancelled.

An easyJet plane from Luton was also diverted to Edinburgh after twice aborting landing attempts at Aberdeen at around 3.20pm.

Passengers were also taken back to the city on a coach.

A spokeswoman from Aberdeen International Airport said: “The arriving flight BA1308 from Heathrow was diverted to Edinburgh due to the high crosswind.

“The pilot attempted to land twice but the winds were too strong.”