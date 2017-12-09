Passengers face rail misery as workers take industrial action

Rail passengers in the North-east are set to suffer disruption over the Christmas period from today after a union announced strike action.

CrossCountry, which runs services between Aberdeen and Dundee, Edinburgh, Plymouth and Penzance, said services will be affected today, tomorrow, December 23, Christmas Eve, December 27 and New Year’s Eve due to the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union strike.

The action is in response to a dispute about rostering and Sunday working.

So far, CrossCountry has announced arrangements for today and tomorrow.

On those two days, no CrossCountry services will run between Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

Services from Aberdeen to Plymouth and from Penzance to Aberdeen will stop at Newcastle and a limited service will then operate between Newcastle and Edinburgh.

A CrossCountry spokesman said the other two rail operators servicing Aberdeen – ScotRail and Virgin – would be accepting its advanced tickets.

He advised customers to travel as close to their original booked time as possible.

The spokesman said: “Unfortunately, the RMT union has called a number of strikes for December that will significantly affect CrossCountry train services.

“We will be operating a reduced service (in England and to Edinburgh) but running some longer trains.

“Amended timetables will be confirmed nearer to each strike day, so please keep checking our website for details before using any online journey planners.”

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: “It is disgraceful that the management effectively sabotaged talks this week that were making progress towards a settlement to this dispute.

“It is the company’s ineptitude and arrogance that means the action goes ahead as planned and that is wholly down to CrossCountry’s top managers.

“Our members are standing up for the principles of a decent work-life balance and against the abuse of rostering and Sunday working by a management that is out of control.”