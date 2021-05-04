Passengers face 213-mile detour as NorthLink ferry suffers fouled prop on approach to Aberdeen

Passengers aboard a NorthLink ferry from Shetland are facing a 213-mile diversion after the vessel suffered a fouled propeller on approach to Aberdeen.

The ferry, which departed Lerwick at 5.30pm on Monday, will now be diverted to Scrabster in Caithness leaving motorists with a near five-hour journey to reach Aberdeen.

Serco, operators of the ferry, have made the decision after considering all options.

The diversion by road includes following the A9 Thurso to Inverness road, before diverting on the A96 for its duration from Inverness to Aberdeen.

Ferry to arrive in Scrabster at 8pm

Stuart Garrett, Serco’s managing director for NorthLink Ferries, said: “On approach into Aberdeen this morning, the MV Hrossey sustained a fouled propeller which, combined with adverse weather conditions at the harbour, prevents us docking in Aberdeen.

“Following a review of all options, we have diverted MV Hrossey to Scrabster.

“She is expected to arrive by around 8pm tonight and divers will attend.

“We are currently making arrangements for onward travel for the passengers on board, and thank them for the understanding and patience they have shown.”