Passengers and driver taken to hospital after two separate bus crashes on north-east road

Two separate bus crashes have been reported on the same north-east road in less than 12 hours, with two passengers and a driver taken to hospital.

The first incident happened at around 9.45pm, on the northbound section of the A90 south of Laurencekirk. No other vehicles were involved.

Pictures from the crash scene show the Megabus lying on its side, just off the road’s embankment.

A pair of passengers were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after receiving minor injuries.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 9.45pm on Friday February 12, police received report of a one-vehicle road crash, in which a bus left the road, on the A90 northbound south of Laurencekirk.

“Two passengers were conveyed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with minor injuries.”

The other bus was involved in a crash earlier this morning at 6.55am, on an A90 slip road to Newburgh.

The driver was transferred to the same hospital as a precaution, with no other injuries reported.

The spokeswoman said: “Around 6.55am on Saturday February 13, we received a report of a one-vehicle crash involving a bus just off the A90, on a slip road to Newburgh.

“The driver was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution. There were no other reports of injuries.”