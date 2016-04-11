Passenger numbers at Aberdeen International Airport continue to fall

New figures released today by Aberdeen International Airport show passenger numbers are continuing to drop.

Almost 245,000 passengers travelled through it last month – a drop of 14.1% compared to the same period last year.

Domestic traffic was also down 19.1% while international traffic declined by 1.7%.

Carol Benzie, managing director of Aberdeen International Airport, said: “Given the performance of the wider economy we fully expected a challenging start to the year, however, we have continued to work hard on providing passengers with more choice by securing new routes and I remain encouraged by our international traffic.

“There is a real opportunity for leisure capacity in Aberdeen and airlines such as Icelandair and Wizz Air have already demonstrated their confidence in the market with launch of important new routes. Both Thomson and Flybe will follow suit in the coming months during which time we will make real progress on our £20 million investment programme.

“We have completed the initial preparatory works and our temporary baggage reclaim facilities will go live in May when construction works on the new 5,800sqm extension will get underway.”