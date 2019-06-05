Person hit by train on Edinburgh to Aberdeen line

A person has been hit by a train on the main line between Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

ScotRail confirmed the incident happened between Glenrothes and Inverkeithing earlier this morning.

The condition of the person is not known and the line was reopened at around 9.30am.

The incident resulted in the cancellation of the 7.29am Edinburgh to Aberdeen train, with a number of services in Fife also scrapped.

NEW: We are working closely with emergency services due to an incident between Glenrothes and Inverkeithing. Services will be disrupted. ^MF pic.twitter.com/mBGhhffc50 — ScotRail (@ScotRail) June 5, 2019

A spokesman said: “Unfortunately we have had reports of a passenger being struck by a train between Glenrothes and Inverkeithing, because of this services will be disrupted.

“We are working closely with emergency services and will update you once we receive more information from our staff on the ground.”