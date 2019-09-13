The 1975 announce P&J Live gig – and tickets are expected to sell out fast

English pop rock band The 1975 will play Aberdeen’s new entertainment venue P&J Live next year.

The chart-topping group are headed for the Granite City and bring their tour to the world-class arena on February 29.

P&J Live bosses say they expect tickets for the gig to sell out quickly.

Head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing Louise Stewart, pictured inset, said: “We look forward to bringing another new act to P&J Live.

“The 1975 are known for their innovative synth-laden take on 80s pop rock.

“We know our north-east fans always create a great atmosphere at live gigs and we expect this one to sell quickly.”

The 1975 formed in 2002 and its members include Matt Healy, Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald and George Daniel.

The Manchester four-piece have had a phenomenal rise to fame over the past few years, selling out shows across the world.

They were nominated for the Mercury Prize Album of the Year for their second album, I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It, and most recently won BRIT Awards for Best Group and Best Album.

Earlier this year, the group also received Ivor Novello Awards for Songwriters Of The Year and Best Contemporary Song for Love It If We Made It.

They will be releasing their fourth album, Notes On A Conditional Form, just one week before their P&J Live gig on February 21.

Their self-titled UK tour kicks off in Nottingham, and the band will go on to perform another 11 shows, including performances at London’s O2, Manchester arena, Birmingham arena, the SSE Hydro in Glasgow and Dublin’s 3Arena.

General tickets go on sale on Friday September 20 at 9am, and venue pre-sale tickets will be available next Thursday from 9am.

When you buy concert tickets through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Click here for more information.