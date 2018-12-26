120 Aberdeen kids treated to Christmas party

More than 120 children were treated to a Christmas party as part of an initiative to prevent holiday hunger.

Kids from the St Machar, Torry and Northfield areas of the city tucked into lunch after spending Christmas Eve at the Beach Leisure Centre where they took part in a host of sport activities, as well as ice skating at the adjoining Linx Ice Arena.

The youngsters were given a present from Sport Aberdeen and a food parcel from CFINE.

Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust coaches and volunteers from Aberdeen City Council’s communities team were also on hand to help out with activities.

Aberdeen City Council’s Food and Fun project ran in the summer and October holidays with more than 6,000 free meals provided to children.

