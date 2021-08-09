Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local

Party host punched TV when girlfriend refused to clean vomit off living room carpet

By David McPhee
09/08/2021, 11:45 am
Liam George leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
A party host smashed up his own television after his girlfriend refused to clean up vomit on the carpet.

Liam George admitted acting in a threatening and abusive manner towards his then-girlfriend during a late-night gathering on July 25 this year when she didn’t clean up her vomit after she had been unwell.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how the 25-year old became irate when he discovered his girlfriend had been sick on the living room carpet and demanded she clean it up in front of onlookers.

When she refused he threw objects across the room and punched his flat-screen TV so hard it broke.

As he was being arrested by police George stated that “it was his TV, so he shouldn’t be getting arrested”.

He pleaded guilty to a charge that he shouted, swore and acted in an aggressive manner towards the woman and punched a television set at an address in Guild Street, Aberdeen.

Neighbours called police after hearing loud crashing

Fiscal depute Darren Harty told the court: “An argument had ensued over the complainer having been sick and had been requested to clean it up.

“At which point her failure to do that the accused became angry and reacted to this by shouting and swearing.

“He began to throw things across the room and punched the television set, causing it to smash.”

Neighbours then contacted the police who arrested the 25-year old.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen.

Confusion of whether the couple are estranged

Mr Harty also told the court that the female involved wished no further contact with George.

However, defence agent Iain McGregor told the court that while George and his girlfriend had fallen out over the incident she now “wants him back home.”

Sheriff William Summers told George: “I would like to have been able to dispose of this matter today, but I can’t because the Crown Office doesn’t have complete information as to the complainer’s position.”

He deferred sentence on George, of Moir Crescent, Aberdeen, in order for the court to reach a position on whether his former partner may wish to place a non-harassment order on George.