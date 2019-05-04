Everyone welcome to 90th birthday party for Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom

Everyone is invited to the 90th birthday celebration of Aberdeen’s favourite ballroom.

The Beach Ballroom, on the city’s seafront, was built in 1926 and opened to the public on May 3 1929.

Since then, it has hosted graduations, weddings and concerts, including The Beatles and Pink Floyd.

The birthday party is set to take place on Monday and will include free tours of the building, talks that look back over the nine decades and a nostalgic exhibition which will include historic posters, photos and dance costumes.

Lord Provost Barney Crockett said: “The Beach Ballroom means so much to so many people and I am sure that citizens, young and older, from near and far, will want to join in its birthday celebrations.

“Throughout this year the Beach Ballroom is looking back on nine decades of music, ensuring that there is something for everyone to enjoy.”

“Many fabulous memories have been made during the past 90 years and I would encourage people to come along to the open day on Monday May 6 and take a stroll down memory lane.”

Booking is advised to avoid disappointment and can be done online at thelittleboxoffice.com/beachballroom