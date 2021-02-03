Parts of north-east issued with amber weather warning for snow over weekend

Parts of the north-east have seen the yellow weather warning for snow on Friday and Saturday upgraded to a more serious amber warning.

The latest update from the Met Office covers most of western Aberdeenshire, as well as the whole of Moray.

It warns residents of the affected areas that they are likely to experience persistent, heavy snow that could cause “significant disruption” to utilities and transport.

The warning will be in effect from midnight on Friday until 6pm on Saturday.

⚠️⚠️ Amber weather warning issued ⚠️⚠️ Snow across parts of Scotland

Friday 0000 – Saturday 1800 Heavy and persistent #snow is likely to lead to significant disruption to transport and utilities ❄️❄️ Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️⚠️ pic.twitter.com/457DOIILHw — Met Office (@metoffice) February 3, 2021

Roads may be blocked by deep snow, leaving passengers and vehicles stranded, and some communities could be cut off for several days.

The weather could also lead to “long interruptions to power supplies and other services”, the warning states, including phone coverage, water and gas.

That news will be particularly concerning to many residents of Huntly and Keith, who were left without gas yesterday following a “major disruption” to the supply.

Both towns are in the area covered by the amber warning.

Heaters are being handed out to those most in need by Aberdeenshire Council and SGN, with the gas firm saying it is aiming to fix all supplies today.

Beyond the area covered by the amber warning, the yellow weather warning covering the entire north-east remains unchanged.