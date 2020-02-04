Power restored to north-east after huge power cut

Power has been restored to large areas of the north-east after a power cut earlier this evening.

Around 382 separate postcodes were without power, which went off shortly before 4.45pm.

Stonehaven was affected, along with parts of Aberdeen and Montrose.

Supplier SSEN has apologised to customers.

A spokeswoman confirmed engineers had been able to restore power by re-reouting the supply around the fault.

We're sorry for the #powercut affecting #Stonehaven and the surrounding areas of #Aberdeen. Our engineers are aware and working to restore all supplies as quickly as possible. We aim to restore power by 19:00. Thank you for your patience. (FZ1208) — ssencommunity (@ssencommunity) February 4, 2020

More to follow.