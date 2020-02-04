Show Links
Power restored to north-east after huge power cut

by Jamie Hall
04/02/2020, 5:05 pm Updated: 04/02/2020, 5:27 pm
Large areas of the north-east have been left without power.
Power has been restored to large areas of the north-east after a power cut earlier this evening.

Around 382 separate postcodes were without power, which went off shortly before 4.45pm.

Stonehaven was affected, along with parts of Aberdeen and Montrose.

Supplier SSEN has apologised to customers.

A spokeswoman confirmed engineers had been able to restore power by re-reouting the supply around the fault.

More to follow.

Breaking