Section of Aberdeen’s Pets’ Corner to shut for winter work

Part of an Aberdeen petting zoo is to close for five days next week.

The aquarium and reptile section at the popular Pets’ Corner at Hazlehead Park will take a short winter break from Monday.

A five-day closure will allow for planned maintenance to be carried out, with the remainder of the attraction remaining open to visitors.

Aberdeen City Council has confirmed entry will be free of charge during this period.

The aquarium and reptile section in Pets’ Corner at Hazlehead Park will take a short winter break from Monday (7 January). A five-day closure will allow for planned maintenance, with the remainder of the attraction remaining open. Entry will be free during this period. — Abdn City Council (@AberdeenCC) January 4, 2019

The facility reopened in 2017 after undergoing a £750,000 renovation and expansion – including a larger area for the fish and reptiles and the creation of a new education room.

As part of the work, a custom-build indoor and sleeping area and large outside play area was specially built for meerkats Dee and Don.

Animal attractions at the facility include alpacas, chipmunks, ferrets, rabbits and ponies.

The zoo is open from 10am to 3.15pm in January.