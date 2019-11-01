Partner of missing Aberdeen man says last six days have been a ‘nightmare’

The partner of man last seen in Aberdeen city centre has today appealed for him to make contact.

Officers have said there is “significant concern” for Piotr Janik who was last seen in the city on Sunday.

It is believed he travelled to the Braehead area of Glasgow and could be using taxis. Piotr also has further links to Ayrshire.

His partner Joanna Tatarek said today: “With every passing day, we’re becoming more and more worried about Piotr.

“Not knowing where he’s been for the past 6 days has been a nightmare.

“If anyone knows anything that might help us, please get in touch with the police and give them any information you have.”

Piotr is white, around 5ft 9in tall and of slim build. He has short dark hair, brown eyes and speaks with a Polish accent. When he was last seen he was wearing navy jeans and a t-shirt.

Detective Inspector Sam Buchan, from Aberdeen CID, said: “Piotr was last seen in Aberdeen around 10am on Sunday 27 October at Strawberry Bank Parade.

“Our inquiries to trace him since then have been extensive.

“We have information that Piotr has since travelled to the Braehead area of Glasgow and has been in and around other areas of Glasgow.

“We’re asking for anyone who knows Piotr or who has had any interaction with him this week to contact Police.

“Equally I would urge Piotr to contact Police Scotland to let us know he is safe and well.

“The slightest piece of information could prove vital, whether from the north-east, Greater Glasgow, Ayrshire or elsewhere.”