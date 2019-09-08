Aberdeen university may be forced to repay part of £70 million grant over payment to former principal

Aberdeen University may be ordered to repay part of its £70 million grant if it is found to have breached official rules over a six-figure payment to its former principal, it has emerged.

The potential sanction has been unveiled by the Scottish Funding Council (SFC) as the higher education governance body outlined the remit of its probe.

It was previously revealed that the SFC launched an inquiry into a £282,000 payment to Sir Ian Diamond.

The money was paid to Sir Ian for working his notice, after serving at the institution for seven years.

He had announced that he planned to retire in August 2017, but only triggered his year-long notice period in July 2018 when he officially stepped down from the post.

An SFC review committee will now consider the university’s compliance with the terms and conditions of its grant for teaching and research, which is to be £70.7m in the coming year.