Part of north-east flood prevention scheme stopped

Part of a scheme to prevent flooding in a north-east town has been suspended.

Residents in Stonehaven have been told the stoppage is due to the ground conditions in areas near the River Carron, with work stopped on Carron Terrace.

Aberdeenshire Council insisted work on the project is progressing well and said a further update would be issued later this month.

The local authority is considering the removal of some trees.

The council said in a statement: “Residents should rest assured work on the Stonehaven Flood Protection Scheme along the River Carron is continuing to make good progress.

“While work along a stretch of Carron Terrace has been temporarily halted while we consider options which may include the removal of a number of trees, this is allowing other sections – including from the road bridge to the sea, along Carron Gardens and opposite Carron Terrace – to progress at pace.”

An information evening is planned for 19 November.