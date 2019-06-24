Part of Aberdeen road to close for resurfacing works

A section of an Aberdeen road is to be temporarily shut while carriageway surfacing works are carried out.

Drivers will not be able to travel on Beach Esplanade between its junction with the Beach Boulevard and a point 50 metres south until 10pm on Friday.

The closure will be in place again from Sunday at 6pm until 10pm on July 4.

Cars will also be stopped from driving on Links Road between its junction with the Esplanade and its junction with Urquhart Road until 10pm on Friday.

At the same time, there will be a one-way restriction in place on the Esplanade between its junction with Links Road and the Beach Boulevard junction with Links Road.

Cars will only be able to travel in an east or northbound direction.

A diversion will be in place for the duration of all the closures, while the Aberdeen City Council roads maintenance team carries out resurfacing works.