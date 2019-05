A rescue operation was launched today to rescue a deer found in the water at Aberdeen Beach.

Aberdeen Coastguard was alerted to the incident at around 10.30am today, near the Fittie end of the beach.

Two lifeboats were called to the scene along with the SSPCA and Police Scotland.

A spokesman said: “There was a deer in the water at the beach.

“It swam onto the shore but then a dog chased it.

“Police Scotland cleared the beach.

“It ran off in the direction of Fittie.”