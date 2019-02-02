Part of A96 still closed while gritters work to clear heavy snowfall

Police have advised drivers to avoid the A96 while gritters are working to clear the heavy snowfall.

The north-east road was closed yesterday afternoon as officers worked to remove a jack-knifed lorry.

The A96 at Keith has since been blocked due to the incident and drivers have been experiencing major journey disruptions.

ROAD CLOSED – #A96 crawler lane just at #Wedderburn just after BainsHole. Road and weather conditions unfortunately not great #TMA11 pic.twitter.com/0lV7EiHnoU — NE Roads Updates (@PolScotRoadsNE) February 2, 2019

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The lorry has been removed and the road is passable with care.

“The gritters have been working to clear the road this morning.

“We’ve been told they will take about 45 minutes to refill in Keith before returning to grit the road.

“The road is now passable with care but drivers should also consider avoiding the area.”

The crawler lane of the A96 just after Bainshole farm was closed since before 6am.