by Andy McLaren,
A section of South Anderson Drive between Cromwell Road and Great Western Road will close tonight.

Part of major Aberdeen road to close for emergency repairs

A section of a major Aberdeen road will be closed tonight for emergency repairs.

South Anderson Drive heading southbound between Cromwell Road and Great Western Road will be closed between 9pm and 11pm to allow BEAR Scotland to carry out emergency surface repairs.

A BEAR Scotland spokesman said: “The closure is required for the safety of road workers as well as motorists during the short repair and will be lifted once the works are completed.”

Diversions will be put in place.

Recommended Reading

    Related One of Aberdeen's busiest bridges to close overnight for three weeks

    Related Overnight closures planned for Bridge of Dee

    Related Section of A90 to close overnight

    Related Work starts to repair Aberdeen sinkhole

    Related Part of A1 closed after huge sinkhole opens up

    Show Comments

    Cancel