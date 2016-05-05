Part of major Aberdeen road to close for emergency repairs

A section of a major Aberdeen road will be closed tonight for emergency repairs.

South Anderson Drive heading southbound between Cromwell Road and Great Western Road will be closed between 9pm and 11pm to allow BEAR Scotland to carry out emergency surface repairs.

We're carrying out emergency surface repairs on #A90 S/B in #Aberdeen tonight btwn 9pm-11pm more info here: https://t.co/JGe0wWsAot #BeAware — BEAR NE Trunk Roads (@NETrunkRoads) May 5, 2016

A BEAR Scotland spokesman said: “The closure is required for the safety of road workers as well as motorists during the short repair and will be lifted once the works are completed.”

Diversions will be put in place.