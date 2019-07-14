Parklife: Looking back on Aberdeen’s parks through the years

As schools begin their first week of the holidays, the Evening Express has looked back into the archives of the Granite City’s parks in summers gone by.

Spots such as Duthie Park, Seaton Park, Victoria and Westburn Parks, and Aberdeen Beach have changed in many ways over the years, but remain just as popular with residents.

The photos, from the Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Archives, revealed packed parks and even exotic animals roaming the landscape.

Councillor John Wheeler, Aberdeen City Council’s operational delivery convener, said: “I’m sure these amazing archive pictures will remind Aberdonians of all ages of the fantastic events and activities they too have enjoyed in the wonderful parks the city is blessed with.

“New memories will continue to be created thanks to the great efforts of our parks and gardens’ team which, with the help of our parks’ friends groups, do such a sterling job in keeping these iconic green spaces in superb condition all year round.”

Park groups across the city work hard in partnership with the city council to help maintain the areas and ensure that people are encouraged to visit them.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Sheila Gordon, chairwoman of Seaton Park Friends, said that it was great to compare the old pictures with the park now.

She said: “To the casual observer, it looks the same. However, there is now a decorative fence and the planting is different.

“The formal gardens were only laid out in the 1950s. Prior to that the park was all parkland.

“One thing we would ask of visitors to the park is that the formal gardens are there to be admired and enjoyed and ideally to be regarded as a peaceful oasis.

“However, we have acres of space for kicking a ball round and lots of other attractions such as the play area which we hope that everyone will come out to enjoy during the school holidays and beyond.”

Westburn Park was a hotspot in the 1970s for those enjoying the warm weather, and even saw people in their bathing suits paddling in the water.

Peter Stephen, chairman of Friends of Victoria and Westburn Parks, said: “It’s quite amazing looking back at these old photos to see just how much the parks, especially the paddling pools, meant to Aberdeen folk – all before jet flights to the sun!”

The group is currently working on funding to restore the fountain in Victoria Park, as it will need completely revamped.

It’s not just parks that attracted big events however, Aberdeen Beach remains a top destination in the city today.

In the 1950s, elephants from a travelling circus were allowed to roam the sands and performed tricks for the sun-seekers.

The Castlehill and Pittodrie Community Council chairman Jonathan Smith said: “It is important that Aberdeen’s beaches are protected and looked after as a treasured natural asset to the city for many generations, and for many more to come.

“There is a remarkably rich history and heritage to the place and people of Aberdeen and the north-east, and it is important that we remember and continue this legacy as we look to our aspirations for the future.”