Parking restrictions to be put in place for gas installation works on Aberdeen street

Parking restrictions are set to be put in place on an Aberdeen street while gas works are carried out.

The measures will be put in place by Aberdeen City Council over a period of five days between the morning of August 24 and the evening of August 28 on Jasmine Place.

A traffic notice stated: “The effect of the order, which will operate from 7.30am on August 24 until 6pm on August 28 is to impose a temporary prohibition of waiting on either side of Jasmine Place, Aberdeen, between its junction with Jasmine Terrace and the north boundary of 6 Jasmine Place.”

The measure is being put in place for public safety reasons while gas installation works are carried out by SGN.

Cones will be used to mark the area the restrictions apply to.

Vehicles found to be parked illegally during the restriction will be removed at the expense of the owner.