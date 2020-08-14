Parking restrictions to be introduced at two north-east beauty spots

New traffic restrictions will be introduced at two north-east beauty spots this weekend after they were hit by irresponsible parking.

Loch Muick and Linn of Dee have proved popular with visitors during the summer holidays.

With the car parks full many motorists have parked their vehicles on the verges and surrounding areas which caused access problems.

Now the authorities are taking action with new restrictions being introduced.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Access to Loch Muick will be limited at the entrances to Glen Muick once the car park is full, with barriers staffed and cars only being permitted entry if there is capacity at the car park.

At Linn of Dee, once the Quoich and Linn of Dee car parks are full, people will be asked to park in a new overflow car park just before Linn of Dee. If this also becomes full people will be asked to find an alternative location to enjoy a walk.

The formal restrictions will be in place for 21 days from tomorrow.

A statement issued by Aberdeenshire Council said: “This has been an exceptionally busy summer and Aberdeenshire Council, Cairngorms National Park Authority and the estates are working closely together to try and ensure that people can enjoy these locations but that the demand does not exceed capacity to cope in these key locations.”